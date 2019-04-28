Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

Separately, Sidoti set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.54. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $78.36.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $241.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.77 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,408,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 77,097.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 482,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,960,000 after buying an additional 481,856 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,344,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,793,000 after buying an additional 275,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,793,000 after buying an additional 275,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 459,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,850,000 after buying an additional 140,333 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

