Signature Bank (SBNY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBNY. BidaskClub cut Signature Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Hovde Group cut Signature Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a focus list rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Signature Bank from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.89.

Shares of SBNY opened at $132.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $137.93.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $325.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.35 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,755,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,641,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,750,000 after acquiring an additional 431,243 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,558,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,463,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,244,000 after buying an additional 319,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,795,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

