Short Interest in Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) Decreases By 4.9%

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 719,312 shares, a decrease of 4.9% from the March 29th total of 756,724 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 93,470 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

VGZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 2nd.

VGZ stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.92.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vista Gold stock. Global Strategic Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,134,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,000. Vista Gold makes up approximately 4.1% of Global Strategic Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Global Strategic Management Inc. owned approximately 8.11% of Vista Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

