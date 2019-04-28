Shift (SHIFT) Price Tops $0.37

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. During the last week, Shift has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One Shift coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00007062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin and IDAX. Shift has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and $11,329.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000070 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

SHIFT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,061,920 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, IDAX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

