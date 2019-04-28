Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Price Target Raised to $510.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $480.05.

NYSE SHW traded up $5.37 on Wednesday, reaching $456.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,445. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $355.28 and a twelve month high of $479.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 47.07%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

In other news, SVP Allen J. Mistysyn sold 2,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.90, for a total value of $1,247,028.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,598,906.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 7,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.15, for a total value of $3,346,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,526,758.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,839 shares of company stock worth $5,186,817 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,104,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,233,988,000 after buying an additional 62,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,429,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,136,182,000 after buying an additional 42,112 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,402,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $551,858,000 after buying an additional 22,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $368,468,000 after buying an additional 64,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $309,795,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

