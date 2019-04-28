Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) Holdings Cut by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40,046 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Science Applications International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Vertical Research raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Science Applications International Corp has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $93.31.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Science Applications International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 1,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $135,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,436,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

