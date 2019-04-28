Savaria’s (SIS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Desjardins

Desjardins reiterated their buy rating on shares of Savaria (TSE:SIS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Laurentian cut their price objective on Savaria from C$20.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Savaria from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

Get Savaria alerts:

SIS opened at C$13.13 on Wednesday. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$11.41 and a 12-month high of C$20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $590.48 million and a PE ratio of 32.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$93.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$91.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 0.699999973938944 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.27, for a total transaction of C$331,747.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,658,737.50.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.