Sanofi (SAN) Given a €79.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €85.53 ($99.46).

Sanofi has a 1 year low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 1 year high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

