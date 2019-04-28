Sanmina Corp (SANM) Stake Decreased by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,697 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $49,185.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,139 shares in the company, valued at $824,307.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 6,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $196,205.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,126 shares of company stock worth $7,654,959 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $29.64 on Friday. Sanmina Corp has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SANM. BidaskClub cut Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sanmina to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

