Sandler O’Neill Downgrades RBB Bancorp (RBB) to Hold

Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $20.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RBB. Zacks Investment Research raised RBB Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered RBB Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, FIG Partners reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $376.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $30.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 36,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 401,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 3,014.1% in the fourth quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 280,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 271,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 168,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

