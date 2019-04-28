Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) PT Set at GBX 2,650 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a GBX 2,650 ($34.63) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RDSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. HSBC lowered their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,030 ($39.59) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,928.08 ($38.26).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

LON RDSB opened at GBX 2,452.50 ($32.05) on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 2,227 ($29.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,844.50 ($37.17). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.93. The stock has a market cap of $91.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.