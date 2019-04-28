Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Delivery Hero (DHER) a €35.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DHER. Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €44.59 ($51.85).

ETR:DHER opened at €40.75 ($47.38) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €27.48 ($31.95) and a twelve month high of €52.35 ($60.87). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

