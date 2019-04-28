Rosetta Stone (RST) & salesforce.com (CRM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) and salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosetta Stone 0 0 3 0 3.00 salesforce.com 0 2 36 1 2.97

Rosetta Stone currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.68%. salesforce.com has a consensus price target of $178.41, suggesting a potential upside of 7.50%. Given salesforce.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe salesforce.com is more favorable than Rosetta Stone.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.6% of Rosetta Stone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of salesforce.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Rosetta Stone shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of salesforce.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Rosetta Stone has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, salesforce.com has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosetta Stone -12.37% N/A -11.82% salesforce.com 8.36% 8.42% 4.36%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosetta Stone $173.63 million 3.41 -$21.47 million ($0.95) -26.92 salesforce.com $13.28 billion 9.63 $1.11 billion $1.45 114.46

salesforce.com has higher revenue and earnings than Rosetta Stone. Rosetta Stone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than salesforce.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

salesforce.com beats Rosetta Stone on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as a field service solution that enables companies to connect agents, dispatchers, and mobile employees through a centralized platform, which helps to schedule and dispatch work, and track and manage jobs in real-time. In addition, the company offers Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer marketing interactions; and Commerce Cloud, which enables companies to enhance engagement, conversion, revenue, and loyalty from their customers. Further, it provides Lightning Platform that offers no-code to pro-code Platform-as-a-Service tools for building, securing, integrating, and managing the business apps; Anypoint Platform enables customers to connect any system, application, data, or device; Quip collaboration platform, which combines documents, spreadsheets, apps, and chat with live CRM data; and Salesforce Customer 360, which enables companies to connect customer data across the various offerings for financial services, healthcare, and government. Additionally, the company offers consulting and implementation services; training services, including instructor-led and online courses; and support and adoption programs. It provides its services through direct sales; and consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

