RKL Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,848 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 57.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,439,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,655,000 after buying an additional 1,088,174 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 78,931,921.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,154,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,676,000 after buying an additional 18,154,342 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,806.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,931,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 6,887,491 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $605,252,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,432,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,460,000 after buying an additional 499,926 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $164.16 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $124.85 and a 1 year high of $164.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “RKL Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,848 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/rkl-wealth-management-llc-acquires-1848-shares-of-vanguard-growth-etf-vug.html.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.