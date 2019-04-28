Rise Price Tops $0.0112 on Major Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last week, Rise has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, YoBit and RightBTC. Rise has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $2,422.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00089602 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00009590 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006362 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000451 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000558 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 136,443,056 coins. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

