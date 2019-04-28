RFG Advisory LLC Has $331,000 Position in Enbridge Inc (ENB)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,591 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Enbridge by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 3,985.7% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enbridge news, insider William T. Yardley sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $551,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,594.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Albert Monaco purchased 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.33 per share, with a total value of $385,069.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Scotia Howard Weill lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Enbridge from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.46.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

