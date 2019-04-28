Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY19 guidance at 1.16 to $1.20 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $56.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:REXR opened at $37.20 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $28.17 and a 52-week high of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 66.07%.

Several analysts have issued reports on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

