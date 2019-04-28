Reviewing US Well Services (USWS) and Its Rivals

US Well Services (NASDAQ: USWS) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare US Well Services to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get US Well Services alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for US Well Services and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Well Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 US Well Services Competitors 375 1531 2066 88 2.46

US Well Services currently has a consensus price target of $7.90, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 48.27%. Given US Well Services’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe US Well Services has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares US Well Services and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Well Services N/A -72.75% -12.67% US Well Services Competitors -6.36% 40.83% 3.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.6% of US Well Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of US Well Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares US Well Services and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio US Well Services $648.85 million -$65.90 million -5.94 US Well Services Competitors $3.95 billion $283.74 million 12.90

US Well Services’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than US Well Services. US Well Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

US Well Services rivals beat US Well Services on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About US Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for US Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.