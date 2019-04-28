Reviewing ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (ABR) and Northstar Realty Europe (NRE)

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) and Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northstar Realty Europe has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and Northstar Realty Europe’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH $251.77 million 4.70 $115.86 million $1.21 11.39 Northstar Realty Europe $121.97 million 7.21 $207.41 million N/A N/A

Northstar Realty Europe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH.

Dividends

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Northstar Realty Europe pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH pays out 89.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and Northstar Realty Europe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH 51.33% 14.74% 3.02% Northstar Realty Europe 168.54% 7.84% 2.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.2% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of Northstar Realty Europe shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Northstar Realty Europe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and Northstar Realty Europe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH 1 2 2 0 2.20 Northstar Realty Europe 0 1 1 0 2.50

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH presently has a consensus target price of $12.14, suggesting a potential downside of 11.92%. Northstar Realty Europe has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.93%. Given Northstar Realty Europe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Northstar Realty Europe is more favorable than ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH.

Summary

Northstar Realty Europe beats ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. The company offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; and junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt. In addition, it underwrites, originates, sells, and services multifamily mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

About Northstar Realty Europe

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real estate company with predominately prime office properties within key cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY), a leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management platform.

