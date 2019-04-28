Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.57 Million Position in FireEye Inc (FEYE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 26.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 212,500 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FireEye were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FireEye in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FireEye by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Travis M. Reese sold 101,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $1,698,020.07. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 904,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,107,460.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 50,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $847,146.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,492,289.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,941 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FEYE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

NASDAQ FEYE opened at $16.06 on Friday. FireEye Inc has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The information security company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. FireEye had a negative net margin of 29.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $217.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FireEye Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FireEye Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

