Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Position in Graham Holdings Co (GHC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Graham were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,864,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Graham by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 376,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Graham by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $59,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of GHC opened at $736.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Graham Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $537.40 and a 12 month high of $733.70.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $14.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $689.09 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.97%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

