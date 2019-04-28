Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock opened at C$10.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.02, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Resolute Forest Products has a 1 year low of C$9.93 and a 1 year high of C$20.48. The firm has a market cap of $947.43 million and a P/E ratio of 4.13.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

