Republic Services (RSG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Republic Services continues to grow internally through long-term contracts for the collection, recycling and disposal of solid waste materials. It is focused on increasing its operational efficiency by shifting to compressed natural gas collection vehicles and converting rear-loading trucks to automated-side loaders to reduce costs and improve profitability. On the flip side, the company's operation in a highly competitive solid waste industry remains a concern. Weak landfill pricing is likely to weigh on Republic Services' margins and earnings. The company's revenues are highly seasonal in nature with comparatively lower revenues in the fourth and first quarters as against the second and third quarters. High debt may limit the company’s future expansion and worsen its risk profile. The stock has underperfomed its industry in the past six months.”

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RSG. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a sector weight rating and a $77.73 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Republic Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $80.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.58. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $81.51.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.54%.

In related news, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $437,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 10,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total transaction of $813,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,700 shares of company stock worth $1,581,097 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in Republic Services by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 14,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $1,685,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Republic Services by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Republic Services by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,179,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,014,000 after purchasing an additional 387,583 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 58,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Services (RSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.