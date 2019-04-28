Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware Has $711,000 Stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware grew its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware’s holdings in Equinix were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 10.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,225,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,354,000 after purchasing an additional 112,196 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Equinix by 182.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the third quarter worth approximately $448,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Equinix by 33.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinix by 1.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 339,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.74, for a total transaction of $111,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,857.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Camp Peter Van sold 3,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.76, for a total value of $1,468,919.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,394.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,143 shares of company stock valued at $7,776,844. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $477.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $467.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Equinix from $481.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.08.

EQIX opened at $453.05 on Friday. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $335.29 and a 52 week high of $467.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($3.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

