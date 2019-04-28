Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware Acquires New Holdings in Icon Plc (ICLR)

Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware acquired a new stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 77.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,888,000 after purchasing an additional 127,009 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icon in the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icon in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Icon by 40.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Icon in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ICLR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Icon in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.30.

Shares of Icon stock opened at $137.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Icon Plc has a 12-month low of $116.68 and a 12-month high of $155.33.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $679.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.04 million. Icon had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

