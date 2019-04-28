Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.43.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RGA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Alan C. Henderson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 4,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total value of $698,270.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,886.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,897. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13,803.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,536,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,511,304 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.67. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $127.84 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

