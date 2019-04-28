Reed’s, Inc. (REED) Short Interest Down 7.6% in April

Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,432 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the March 29th total of 676,951 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,429 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Reed’s stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.05.

Get Reed's alerts:

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reed’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Reed’s from $4.25 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Reed’s in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Reed sold 17,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $45,238.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,965,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,228,477.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Reed sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total transaction of $133,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,965,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,248,133.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,095 shares of company stock worth $467,749 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REED. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Reed’s by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,842 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Reed’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Reed’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Reed’s by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reed’s by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,542 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 91,178 shares in the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/reeds-inc-reed-short-interest-down-7-6-in-april.html.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.