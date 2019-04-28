Recro Pharma (REPH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on REPH. ValuEngine downgraded Recro Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Recro Pharma in a report on Monday, March 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Recro Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Recro Pharma from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Recro Pharma stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.54. 218,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,989. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Recro Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $17.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.01 million. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 472.58% and a negative net margin of 103.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Recro Pharma will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Recro Pharma by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Recro Pharma by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,753 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Recro Pharma by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,182 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the period. 55.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

