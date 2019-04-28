Raymond James Reiterates Strong-Buy Rating for Aecon Group (ARE)

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.60% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$21.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.88.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

TSE ARE opened at C$18.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 19.83. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$14.27 and a one year high of C$19.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$948.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$756.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.25000009164224 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Michael Beck sold 20,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.30, for a total value of C$382,470.00.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Infrastructure, Energy, Mining, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in asphalt production and aggregates, municipal construction, commercial site design, and material engineering and design activities.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.