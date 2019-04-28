Raymond James Raises Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Price Target to $164.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALXN. BidaskClub raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $186.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $134.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.55. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $92.56 and a 1-year high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 851.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

