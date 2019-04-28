Raymond James Boosts Facebook (FB) Price Target to $225.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.58.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock traded down $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $191.49. The stock had a trading volume of 21,946,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,521,298. Facebook has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $218.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.80). Facebook had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.87, for a total value of $4,771,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,202,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,565,185 shares of company stock valued at $274,875,281. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.