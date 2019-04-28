Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.01. Oppenheimer has a “Underperform” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CMG. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $489.00 to $647.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $725.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $626.29.

NYSE CMG opened at $676.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.68. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $383.20 and a 12 month high of $721.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.77, for a total transaction of $4,338,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,448,454.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 11,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.45, for a total value of $7,217,351.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,788 shares of company stock valued at $31,629,459 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $104,491,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 307,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,659,000 after purchasing an additional 154,428 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,731,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,492,000 after purchasing an additional 131,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 49.0% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 331,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,770,000 after purchasing an additional 109,062 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

