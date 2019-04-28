Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for SEI Investments Lifted by William Blair (SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $42.27 and a 1 year high of $69.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $400.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,557. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Klauder sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $396,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,840.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,103 shares of company stock valued at $16,143,042 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in SEI Investments by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in SEI Investments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in SEI Investments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 27,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

