Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive Inc Lifted by Analyst (ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $4.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.64. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q3 2019 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $19.75 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.05. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 318.99% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ORLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BidaskClub downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $422.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.13.

ORLY stock opened at $379.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $254.09 and a fifty-two week high of $414.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cobiz Wealth LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 116,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Brad W. Beckham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.71, for a total value of $1,853,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,852.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.37, for a total value of $18,718,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 65,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,679,219.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,273 shares of company stock valued at $44,907,567. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

