Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Decreased by Analyst

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.64. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $116.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Raymond James set a $124.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.46.

EOG opened at $97.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. EOG Resources has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $133.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

In other news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $113,114.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,478,138.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 76.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its stake in EOG Resources by 50.5% in the first quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 41.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

