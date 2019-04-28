Q2 2019 Earnings Estimate for Anadarko Petroleum Co. Issued By SunTrust Banks (APC)

Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Anadarko Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the oil and gas development company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Anadarko Petroleum’s FY2019 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Societe Generale lowered Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their price target on Anadarko Petroleum to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Anadarko Petroleum from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.32.

APC opened at $72.80 on Friday. Anadarko Petroleum has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $76.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 546 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

