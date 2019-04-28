Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Lear Co. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lear in a report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will earn $4.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q2 2019 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $5.12 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by ($0.06). Lear had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus began coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.87.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $144.78 on Friday. Lear has a 52 week low of $114.45 and a 52 week high of $206.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lear by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Lear by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Lear by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,060,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter worth $7,910,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lear by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 167,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,750,000 after acquiring an additional 102,594 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lear news, VP Shari L. Burgess sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Terrence B. Larkin sold 18,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,990.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,330.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Lear declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 15.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

