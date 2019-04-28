PulteGroup (PHM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PulteGroup’s first-quarter 2019 earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 25.5% and 3.9%, respectively. Earnings were in line with the year-ago figure but revenues grew 2%. The recent declines in mortgage rates and moderate home prices have been helping it to drive traffic in the key spring selling season. Although absorptions declined 7.5%, the rate improved significantly from the fourth quarter’s 13.9% decline. Shares of PulteGroup, which have been underperforming its industry year to date, gained 1.6% since its earnings release. However, softness in homebuying demand, due to affordability challenges and general market uncertainty, continues to impact its order flow. Orders fell 6%, given lower orders in five of the six regions served by PulteGroup. Also, reduced overhead leverage and rising costs are compressing margins.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.35 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.53.

NYSE:PHM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.46. 3,221,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,827. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $33.04.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 21.65%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.26%.

In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $417,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 453,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,625,628.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 1,702.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 457,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 237,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 660.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 221,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 192,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

