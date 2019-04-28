PTC Inc (PTC) EVP Kathleen Mitford Sells 100 Shares

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 100 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $10,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,468. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kathleen Mitford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Kathleen Mitford sold 100 shares of PTC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $9,350.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Kathleen Mitford sold 815 shares of PTC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $74,548.05.

PTC stock opened at $92.18 on Friday. PTC Inc has a 12-month low of $76.67 and a 12-month high of $107.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.42, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. PTC had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PTC by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Guggenheim set a $100.00 target price on shares of PTC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

