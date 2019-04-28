Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Holdings Lowered by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,199 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 464.4% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 644.9% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:PFG opened at $57.38 on Friday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $61.45.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.56.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $52,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $153,290 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/principal-financial-group-inc-pfg-holdings-lowered-by-first-national-trust-co.html.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.