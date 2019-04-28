Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 1700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Separately, TheStreet cut Polar Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Polar Power alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 11.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POLA. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Polar Power during the 4th quarter valued at $1,221,000. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in Polar Power by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 20,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its holdings in Polar Power by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 23,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Polar Power (POLA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.30” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/polar-power-pola-hits-new-1-year-low-at-4-30.html.

Polar Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:POLA)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.