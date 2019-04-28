Polar Power (POLA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.30

Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 1700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.
Separately, TheStreet cut Polar Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 11.90.
Polar Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:POLA)
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.
