PNM Resources Inc (PNM) Stake Boosted by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 171,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $8,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in PNM Resources by 4,009.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,297,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,265,842 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PNM Resources by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PNM Resources by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.59. PNM Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $34.95 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.29.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $343.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

In other PNM Resources news, CFO Charles N. Eldred sold 5,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $223,848.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,622.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles N. Eldred sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $624,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,834,020.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,953 shares of company stock worth $1,110,564. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

PNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 target price on PNM Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Williams Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded PNM Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.50 to $43.50 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/pnm-resources-inc-pnm-stake-boosted-by-virginia-retirement-systems-et-al.html.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.