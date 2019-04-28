Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Plaza Retail REIT has a 1 year low of C$3.98 and a 1 year high of C$5.22.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.07 million for the quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/28/plaza-retail-reit-plz-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-02.html.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plaza Retail REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.