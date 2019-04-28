Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Plaza Retail REIT has a 1 year low of C$3.98 and a 1 year high of C$5.22.
Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.07 million for the quarter.
