Piper Jaffray Companies Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Dollar Tree in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.09. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, FIX lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.28.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $109.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $78.78 and a 1-year high of $111.53.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 18.21%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 8,821.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,327,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,814 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 6,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $676,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary M. Philbin sold 9,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,057,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,665 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,561 shares of company stock worth $4,537,642. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.