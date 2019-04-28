Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on RPC, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (RES)

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of RPC in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Daniel now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.32.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.95 million. RPC had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 10.19%. RPC’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RPC from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised RPC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded RPC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. RPC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Shares of RES opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. RPC has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $20.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. RPC’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In related news, Director Pam R. Rollins acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RPC by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in RPC during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in RPC by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in RPC by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in RPC by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. 32.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

