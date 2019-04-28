Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Raises Dividend to $0.85 Per Share

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.845 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

Phillips 66 Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 24.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Phillips 66 Partners has a payout ratio of 90.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.3%.

PSXP stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Phillips 66 Partners has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $55.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 48.73% and a net margin of 53.57%. The company had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Phillips 66 Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSXP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles and Wood River; and natural gas liquids assets in Texas and Louisiana.

