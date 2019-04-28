Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Trims Stake in Kroger Co (KR)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher T. Hjelm sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $412,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,286,668.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $1,961,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,215. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KR shares. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Kroger stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,233,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,365,643. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $32.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $28.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.54%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

