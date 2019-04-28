Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 2,697 Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (BOTJ)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. reduced its position in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 46,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTJ traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $14.39. 1,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,591. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.42.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $7.35 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Lydia K. Langley purchased 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $64,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,432 shares of company stock worth $91,747. Corporate insiders own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

