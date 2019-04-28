Perion Network (PERI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Perion Network from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Perion Network stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.86. 19,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $73.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.28. Perion Network has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $4.05.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.25 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perion Network stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Perion Network worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

