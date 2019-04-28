PepsiCo (PEP) PT Set at $132.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie raised PepsiCo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Gabelli reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.53.

Shares of PEP opened at $126.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. PepsiCo has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $128.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 65.12% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

In related news, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $1,524,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,599,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,800 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $982,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,013,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

